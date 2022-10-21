Lobster industry supporters planning rally in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lobstermen and women and supporters are holding a rally in Augusta this Sunday.

The group Downeast Housewives for the Fishing Industry invite anyone to join them at Capital Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..

They say there are speakers scheduled at the rally against regulations and red listing.

Others are welcome to tell their story during the rally, too.

They’ll be accepting donations for the Maine Lobstermen’s Association Defense Fund at their lemonade and lobster stand.

Different groups throughout the industry have come together after the red listing of Maine lobster by a seafood watchdog group in California.

Leaders within Maine’s lobster industry say they feel this is an inaccurate belief and that they are not negatively impacting the endangered Right Whale population.

