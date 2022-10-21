Lacher family continues search for son this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor more than four months ago is expanding their search statewide.

They feel they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in.

The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been searching for him since he walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in June.

Community members and DEEMI Search and Rescue have also joined the search.

His mother, Tammy Scully Lacher, has explained her son is autistic and schizophrenic, and needs care.

They have offered a $2,500 reward and urged residents, businesses and hunters to share flyers with his picture and messages to him.

The first of three rallies this weekend was Friday at the Bangor Public Library.

