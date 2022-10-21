Lacher family continues search for son this weekend

Lacher family holds rallies this weekend to find missing son.
Lacher family holds rallies this weekend to find missing son.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor more than four months ago is expanding their search statewide.

They feel they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in.

The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been searching for him since he walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in June.

Community members and DEEMI Search and Rescue have also joined the search.

His mother, Tammy Scully Lacher, has explained her son is autistic and schizophrenic, and needs care.

They have offered a $2,500 reward and urged residents, businesses and hunters to share flyers with his picture and messages to him.

The first of three rallies this weekend was Friday at the Bangor Public Library.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Crash on Route 1A in Holden causes traffic delays
Jamison and Matt Boutwell
Maine boy waiting for kidney transplant takes special trip to 49ers game
The three-million-dollar project included Spectrum's internet, TV, mobile, and voice services
Spectrum Broadband services now available in Etna, Swanville and Newburgh
5 Things to do This Weekend: Oct. 22-23
5 Things to do This Weekend: Oct. 22-23