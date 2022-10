MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - 75 years ago, a brush fire broke out west of Hulls Cove.

It started on Oct. 17, but on the 21st, strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Nearly a month later, 17,000 acres on Mount Desert Island would be consumed by flames.

In 2017, Joy Hollowell took a look back at great fire of 1947.

