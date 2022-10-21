Great Fall Weekend! Rain Returns Next Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Lows will be similar to what they were last night with most locations dropping into the 30s with a few low 40s along the coast. Temperatures will be cold enough to support areas of frost. Patchy fog will also be likely.

High pressure will pass to our south by the weekend. This will turn our winds out of the SSW advecting in warmer air. Both Saturday & Sunday will have highs in the 60s. Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days with highs for some inland areas that could reach the upper 60s. Saturday will have sunny skies and Sunday will start off sunny before more clouds move in by the afternoon.

A low-pressure system will move northwards along the eastern seaboard through the weekend. This will begin to bring clouds and more rain to the region starting late Sunday & lasting through Tuesday. Showers will begin over coastal areas beginning late Sunday. Some of the heaviest rain will fall on Monday with just scattered showers by Tuesday morning before drying up. Rainfall totals look to be highest along the coast where over an inch of rain could fall. Totals will taper off as you go inland.

The active pattern will continue into later next week as there will be almost daily chances for showers. Wednesday will trend slightly drier as a few light showers will be possible. Another low will move through the region on Thursday bringing more rain to the region before we dry up by Friday. Highs will stay mostly in the 60s next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with patchy frost. Lows ranging from the low 30s north to the low 40s along the coast. SSW wind 5-10 mph with patchy fog.

SATURDAY: Early morning fog. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Early morning fog. Sunshine in the morning followed by more clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Some late day showers along the coast.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s & 60s. Skies will brighten into the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower risk. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s.

