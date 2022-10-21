East Millinocket hosts 5th annual craft fair this weekend

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The autumn craft fair in East Millinocket is calling all vendors and craft lovers to its 5th annual event on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the outdoor fair is open with no admission fee on Main Street across from the post office.

A variety of different crafts will be available.

With a slightly less formal approach this year, the fair is welcoming vendors to drop in and put up a table to help share and sell their work with the community.

”Maine has such a heritage anyway of you know quality craftsmanship and incredible makers that any opportunity I have to be a conduit for bringing that stuff together was important to me,” said Canaan York, owner of Katahdin Collectibles.

This is the fair’s second year back after a pause from the pandemic and is only going on this Saturday.

