Bangor Humane Society and Quirk Subaru to host animal adoption event Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society and Quirk Subaru are teaming up to celebrate the joys and companionship of animal adoption.

Saturday, they’re recognizing National Make A Dog’s Day with a mini event and a Fill-the-Forester supplies drive.

Quirk will provide a Subaru Forester on site at the shelter on Mount Hope Avenue and another at their dealership on Hogan Road.

Folks are encouraged to drop off supplies such as new or used towels, blankets, pet food, and more pet items that can be used at the shelter.

