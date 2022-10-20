Two hospitalized, house damaged after crash

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterville Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 9:30 on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Waterville Police tell us a driver coming off Carver Street failed to yield and struck another car.

The collision sent the vehicles into a nearby house, which sustained minor damage.

Waterville Fire-Rescue says they needed to use the jaws of life.

Both drivers were the only occupants, although an injured dog was taken to a local animal hospital.

Police tell us all are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.