Treworgy Family Orchard welcome students on field trips

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Treworgy Family Orchard welcomed students of all ages who made their way out on field trips.

From navigating the corn maze to feeding the goats, students got a closer look at a working day in agriculture.

The day was ripe for the picking as kids from multiple schools headed out to Treworgy Family Orchards for a field trip.

For some, it was their first one ever.

As COVID delayed many plans, field trips were certainly no exception.

So, after a couple years, it was time to get back on the bus.

Students from four different schools set out to pick apples, find their perfect pumpkin, and see the workings of an active farm.

“Apple trees. We got to pick apples and eat them up pumpkin that’s tiny and it was white corn. Yeah. Corn and feeding the donkeys. When you give donkeys food, you hold it out like this. So they don’t. So you don’t go like this because like they might bite your fingers because they smell the grain,” said Evie, first grader.

Folks at the orchards we’re excited to welcome all of the kids, and show them all what a day at farm has to offer.

“I think it’s important for the kids to come to the farm because it is it is a hands on experience. It’s one thing to learn something in the classroom and be taught or shown that this is how something works. But when they actually can come out and they can pick an apple off of a tree, or they can pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch and even just feed the grain to the goats. It’s so important to have that connection with them. And we’re also connecting with their world outside of the classroom, and that’s really important for their growth,” said Ginny Nute, Treworgy Family Orchards/

Teachers agree that getting students of out the classroom for a day in the community to get a hands-on experience is important for their education and development.

“It means the world it is so fantastic. They have had a really hard last couple of years and this year to be able to get out into the community and have them experience the community as a class and as a group. The joy for them and for us and for the community members is, it’s unreal,” said Lisa Chichetto, Patricia Dunn ScHool first grade teacher.

And like the perfect apple, freshly picked from the tree... the trip was good till the last bite.

