Teen accused of stabbing another teen in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 14-year boy is facing charges after police say he stabbed another teenager in Bangor.

Tuesday night, Bangor police were called to Langley Street for a report that a teenager had been assaulted with a knife.

Officers say they found a 14-year-old boy bleeding from his abdomen.

Police say the boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While working to identify the suspect, police say they found a BB gun near the scene believed to have been involved in the incident.

Wednesday, Bangor police arrested a 14-year-old boy and charged him with elevated aggravated assault.

He’s being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

