Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A nice fall day is in store for our Thursday as high pressure slides to our south. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for most locations although moisture wrapping around low pressure located over the Great Lakes Region will result in a bit more cloudiness over northern and mountain areas later this morning through the afternoon. After a chilly start this morning, high temperatures will warm into the low to mid-50s this afternoon. An upper level disturbance will move through the state tonight with a little bit of cloudiness mainly across the north. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies for the overnight. It’ll be another chilly night with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s.

There may still be a bit of cloudiness across northern locales early Friday as the disturbance exits the area otherwise we will see lots of sunshine. It’ll be another chilly start but temperatures will climb to the 50s to near 60° for afternoon highs. High pressure will bring us a gorgeous day Saturday with lots of sunshine. Some slightly warmer air will move into the region Saturday as well resulting in afternoon temperatures back into the low to mid-60s. Sunday looks good too although not as sunny as Saturday. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as the day progresses with low pressure approaching from the south. We may see a few late day showers make their way into coastal areas Sunday too. Overall the bulk of the day looks dry with just the increasing clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s Sunday afternoon. A disturbance is forecast to move through the region Monday with numerous showers to start the work week. Temperatures will be in the 50s for highs on Monday. It looks like shower chances will stick around into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Areas of frost. Patchy fog possible. Lows between 33°-41°. Light south/southwest wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Late day showers possible near the coast. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

