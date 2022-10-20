Sen. Susan Collins visits CA Dean Hospital

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins will be in Piscataquis County Thursday visiting CA Dean Hospital in Greenville.

Collins recently secured a grant for the hospital to establish a rural mobile mammography service.

Senator Collins will also tour the Greenville Fire Station.

She’s working to secure a more than $900,000 grant for a new public safety building that will house both the fire and police departments while including a community room for public meetings.

She’ll also stop by the Piscataquis County Ice Arena and Jim Robinson Field House, which opened in August.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.