Sen. Susan Collins visits CA Dean Hospital

Senator Collins pays a visit(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins will be in Piscataquis County Thursday visiting CA Dean Hospital in Greenville.

Collins recently secured a grant for the hospital to establish a rural mobile mammography service.

Senator Collins will also tour the Greenville Fire Station.

She’s working to secure a more than $900,000 grant for a new public safety building that will house both the fire and police departments while including a community room for public meetings.

She’ll also stop by the Piscataquis County Ice Arena and Jim Robinson Field House, which opened in August.

