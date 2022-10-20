Scam prevention forum in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A scam prevention forum took place in Belfast.

“It’s just so valuable to remind people that scams are happening in Maine,” State Attorney General Aaron Frey said.

The Waldo County Triad in partnership the sheriff’s office held the event Thursday to help seniors identify possible scams. Frey says his office recently saw a case where a person was scammed out of $750,000 through a PayPal email scam.

“Technology is great. Technology has provided a lot of ways to protect yourself, to engage in really constructive ways,” Frey said. “At the same time, technology has also made it easy for scammers to fly in under the radar and they get so good at it. They might tweek something just a little bit so it looks legitimate, when it really isn’t.”

That is exactly what happened to Susan Dupler while at the forum.

“Today I got a message from a board member president to go and buy three $100 Visa cards. and then to take them out of the packages and to take pictures of them and to email them to her,” Dupler said.

Dupler said she contemplated the idea even though she found the request strange.

“Is this real or not? It had her email address on it. she said she trusted me, she was having problems with her telephone,” she said.

She ultimately found out it was not a legitimate request and was not from the person she thought.

“I went in further to her email and it had all kinds of initial,” she said.

Belfast Chief Police Bobby Cormier says people need to watch out for unsolicited phone calls or emails.

“Those are the ones that we most worry about. If someone is calling you or sending you an email, that’s more likely to be a scam versus you calling them,” Comier said.

He says anyone can fall victim to scams, not just seniors.

“One of the ways they target seniors is through trust. Not only seniors, people of all ages, is try to lure you in with a false sense of security and to get close to you. Make you feel like you are their friend or they are trying to help you,” he said.

He says people should never make fast decisions when it comes to these requests and that their office is there to help.

“If it doesn’t feel right, reach out to us and run it by us. If it is innocent, hopefully it is, it is not wrong to call us and ask us for advice. But, obviously, you have to be a little more guarded today,” he said.

Here is the link of the full presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mee7kVTnCE

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.