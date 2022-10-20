Portland man accused of killing girlfriend in Acadia National Park pleads not guilty

Raymond Lester
Raymond Lester(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Portland man accused of hitting and killing his girlfriend with a car in Acadia National Park will continue to be held without bail.

Raymond Lester, 35, was arraigned on a murder charge Thursday in Hancock County.

In June, police say Lester hit and killed Nicole Mokeme, 35, with his car on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center.

Lester was found by authorities in Mexico at the end of July and later brought back to Maine.

He’s due back in court in January.

