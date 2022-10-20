Police investigating homicide in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Lewiston Police Department confirmed there was a homicide in the city Wednesday night.

The police department revealed few details about the incident near River and Oxford Streets.

Maine State Police is assisting the police department but have only said they are working on a death investigation.

WMTW has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.