Pingree sends letter to U.S. Postmaster with concerns about Camden’s service

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s congressional leaders has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service with concerns over Camden’s postal operations.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree says she wrote a letter to the postmaster about the disservice to the community while the post office is being renovated.

In the letter, Pingree says she understands the need to modernize the Camden facility but the “lack of transparency around the start and duration of the closure has caused significant confusion for the residents.”

She says some residents are reporting they received contradictory dates for the shutdown.

A release from Pingree’s office says this closure effects every resident but it’s even more difficult for those 65 and older who make up a third of the residents.

She says many will have to travel several miles, which can be difficult, especially with the winter months ahead.

Pingree is urging the Postal Service to provide clear and accurate information on this project and future ones.

