New Peruvian restaurant opens in Veazie

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Food offerings in the Bangor area have expanded once again.

TV5 stopped by the new Peruvian restaurant in Veazie to learn more.

“I just saw the opportunity, and I just took it,” said Alberto ‘Beto’ Perez Narvaez, owner of Mi Causa.

Narvaez moved from Peru to Maine with his family six years ago.

He worked a number of jobs, from cleaning to construction, but always wanted to open a restaurant.

Last month, he got his chance with “Mi Causa” on State Street in Veazie.

Narvaez said: “Basically, this is my cause. You know, this is what I want to do. It was one of my dreams to start a restaurant and have Maine people to know Peruvian food.”

It’s a cause Narvaez is so committed to, he regularly drives to New Jersey and Boston to source authentic Peruvian ingredients for his recipes.

“This is homemade food. Yeah, this is a style my mom cooked for me, so I want to do this for people,” said Narvaez.

When he’s not in the kitchen, Narvaez is painting homes through his other business, or going back and forth from soccer practice with one of his four kids.

“My kids, they mean everything for me. If I work so much, it’s just because of them. I want them to have what I didn’t have when I was a kid. That’s why I’m doing this,” said Narvaez.

Narvaez says he was pleasantly surprised to find other native Spanish speakers waiting to welcome him to Maine.

Now he wants to expand that community the best way he knows how: by sharing a meal.

“So, this business is for the people in Maine, actually. I want the people here to know Peruvian food that is great, and it’s delicious. And they’re gonna love it,” said Narvaez.

Mi causa is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

It’s located in the same building on State Street as Korean Dad, which continues to operate on Saturdays only.

Narvaez’s menu is always changing, so to see what they’re currently offering, you can find them on Facebook.

