Medomak Middle School to discuss removing controversial book from library

WALDOBORO, Maine (WABI) - RSU 40 is the latest school district to debate removing a controversial book from library shelves.

The book in question is “Gender Queer: A Memoir.”

It’s a graphic novel that looks at gender identity through the author’s own experiences growing up into adulthood.

The school board will meet Thursday night at Medomak Middle School in Waldoboro to discuss the issue.

Earlier this month, MSAD 6 voted to keep the book in the library at Bonny Eagle High School.

