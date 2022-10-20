Maine men’s basketball coach Chris Markwood set for first season at alma mater

By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - New Maine men’s basketball coach Chris Markwood discussed his team’s identity coming into the 2022-23 season during America East media days.

Markwood played two seasons for the Black Bears(WABI)

Markwood discussed how the Black Bears have been getting after it in the gym to prepare for the new campaign.

The former Maine player added that fans can watch out for the team’s defense.

It’s something that’s caught his eye during offseason workouts.

“We have some naturally tough, good defenders with quick feet. There’s guys who can keep the ball in front and be disruptive. Our scheme will allow them to do that even at a higher level,” said Markwood.

The Black Bears open the season on Nov. 7 on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Fans will get their first chance to see them in Maine against Fort Kent four days later. Non-conference opponents also include Boston College, Columbia, Ohio State, and Harvard.

Maine was voted 9th in the America East Preseason Poll, trailing NJIT by two points for 8th. America East play is set to tip off on New Year’s Eve.

