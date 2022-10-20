Maine DHHS issues funding for Maine hospitals to help with COVID-19 recovery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - $25 million is coming to Maine hospitals to help with COVID-19 recovery.

Maine DHHS announced the funding Thursday that will help address ongoing challenges such as workforce recruitment and retention.

DHHS issued the payments to hospitals Wednesday to help them address pandemic-related costs.

Gov. Janet Mills, proposed the one-time MaineCare payments as part of the supplemental budget which the Legislature passed.

With this week’s payment, the Department has directed more than $75 million in COVID supplemental payments to Maine hospitals throughout the pandemic.

