Madisyn Hartley moves from MCI to Maine field hockey

She’s been a part of the team’s success over the years, including Maine’s first America East Championship last season
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Madisyn Hartley has made her way from Pittsfield and the MCI Huskies to Orono and the Black Bears.

She’s been a part of the team’s success over the years, including Maine’s first America East Championship last season.

Hartley came to Maine camps before becoming a college player, so it’s a dream come true to put on a Black Bear jersey now.

“It’s just an amazing experience. It means so much to me. I’ve always wanted to play here, so being able to be on this team with (some more Mainers) means a lot,” said Hartley, senior midfielder.

Hartley is joined by three more Mainers, including Hannah Abbott from Cheverus, Bhreah Kennedy of Skowhegan, and Boothbay’s Sydney Meader.

As for this season, she said the team is continuing to work hard to host the America East Tournament once again.

