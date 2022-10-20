Income-based heating assistance through HEAP

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program.

HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance.

HEAP is an income-based program to help with heating cost but it does not intend to pay for the entire heating season. It is a gateway for other benefits such as weatherization and helps with utilities, heat pumps for homeowners, and more.

All income guidelines can be found on the Penquis website.

For the HEAP appointment line, please call 207-973-3630 or 1-800-215-4942.

You can also try any of these local numbers:

Bangor: 207-973-3500

Dover: 207-564-7116

Lincoln: 207-794-3093

Rockland: 207-596-0361

