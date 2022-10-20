Husson’s Hannah Malinen wins NAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year

The Eagles defeated Thomas College, 5-2, for their fifth-straight conference title
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson women’s tennis won the North Atlantic Conference Championship this season, and they were led by NAC Player of the Year Hannah Malinen.

For the senior, winning accolades wasn’t really on her radar. She wanted to help all her teammates, including NAC Tournament Most Valuable Player Nicci Munroe, her fellow classmate.

“It feels great. I just wanted the year to be a good year for my teammates. I didn’t really care how well we did. It’s always nice winning the NAC Championship again, but as long as the team is having fun and everyone is having a great time, that’s all I really care about. I just like how I improved throughout every year. I got better, and I helped the team get better as well,” said Malinen.

They’ve earned an automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III Championship this spring.

