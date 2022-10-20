Husson swimming & diving look to contend this season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson swimming & diving opened the season with both men’s and women’s wins over St. Joseph’s.

Former Hermon Hawk Steven Johnston said it’s been great to see both programs grow into NAC contenders.

“Going into my freshman year, seeing that (then, and now) to my senior year looking at it with a full men’s roster and a women’s roster that’s looking very healthy as well, it builds a lot of confidence. It helps when we’re practicing too to be able to have a full group of people in the water,” said Johnston, graduate student.

As for the women’s team, Belfast’s Kayla Payson said to watch out for some exciting freshmen to spearhead another solid season.

“We definitely have a lot of (team members) who could place really well. Depth is always good. We get points for every place. We have a lot of young talent. The program this year is really good. We have a lot of dryland (training), and the practices are very focused and intense, so that’s good,” said Payson, junior.

Next up, Husson will host its second annual relay meet on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Webber Pool.

