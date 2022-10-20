Husson golf wraps up fall season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson men’s golf claimed the NAC Championship to earn a trip to the NCAA Division III National Championship this spring.

Men’s and women’s teams come away with awards (WABI/Husson/Peak Action)

NAC Player of the Year Jack King credited coaching and the team’s camaraderie in order to help them win.

Now, they’d like to make a statement on the big stage.

“At the end of the day, the first goal is to make the cut. The second goal is to compete for it. We know it’s coming to an end at some point, so we want to be able to look back and know that we enjoyed the time we had here,” said King, junior.

Husson capped off the fall with a 14th place finished at the NEIGA Championship.

Meanwhile, the Eagle women’s team wrapped up the calendar year with top 10 finishes at Northeast and New England Championships.

Newport’s Lindsay Cote said Husson can climb the ranks with offseason work around the green.

“A lot of us can get around the green in minimal strokes, but it’s when we get there with the short game. You have to practice with a purpose, so you have to set yourself certain targets,” said Lindsay Cote, sophomore.

Cote came away with the first-ever Libby Smith Award from the NEIGA Championship. The honor goes to a New England college women’s golfer who best exemplifies strong leadership and positive enthusiasm for golf.

