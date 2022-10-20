Great Fall Weather Into The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with just a few clouds across northern and western areas. Lows will be similar to what they were last night with most locations dropping into the 30s with a few low 40s along the coast. Temperatures will be cold enough to support areas of frost. Patchy fog will also be likely.

Clear skies overnight will once again lead to some chilly temperatures. Areas of frost and fog will be likely. (WABI)

Sunshine will continue to wrap up the workweek on Friday. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than what they were on Thursday, but still highs expected to reach the upper 50s and a few low 60s.

Another sunny day Friday with temperatures that will be mostly in the 50s and low 60s. (WABI)

High pressure will pass to our south by the weekend. This will turn our winds out of the SSW advecting in warmer air. Both Saturday & Sunday will have highs in the 60s. Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days with highs for some inland areas that could reach the upper 60s. Saturday will have sunny skies and Sunday will start off sunny before more clouds move in by the afternoon.

Great Fall weekend with highs both days in the 60s. More sunshine on Saturday as clouds will increase by Sunday afternoon. A few showers will be possible along the coast late day Sunday. (WABI)

A low-pressure system will move northwards along the eastern seaboard through the weekend. This will begin to bring clouds and more rain to the region starting late Sunday & lasting through Tuesday. Showers will begin over coastal areas beginning late Sunday. Some of the heaviest rain will fall on Monday with just scattered showers by Tuesday. Rainfall totals look to be highest along the coast where over an inch of rain could fall. Totals will taper off as you go inland.

More rain on the way early next week. Greatest amounts will be along the coast with totals tapering off as you go inland. (WABI)

The active pattern will continue into later next week as another cold front will move through bringing scattered showers to the region. Some uncertainty does remain with Thursday & Friday of next week, but it does appear that some showers will be possible. Highs will stay mostly in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with patchy frost. Lows ranging from the low 30s north to the low 40s along the coast. SW wind 5-15 mph with patchy fog.

FRIDAY: Early morning fog. Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and low 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Early morning fog. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Early morning fog. Sunshine in the morning followed by more clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Some late day showers along the coast.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

