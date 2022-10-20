Glenburn road that collapsed due to washout won’t reopen until next week, MaineDOT says
A portion of the Pushaw Road collapsed last weekend after heavy rains washed away the culverts underneath it.
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Glenburn’s town manager tells TV5 repairs to the Pushaw Road are expected to be completed next week.
The Maine Department of Transportation told us earlier this week the repairs will cost around four-hundred thousand dollars.
They received their environmental permit Thursday morning.
”We’re going to start putting overflows in and sloping back the embankments and hopefully start putting pipe in tomorrow after we get sandbags in,” said Joe Lacerda, Supervisor of Operations of Region 4 for the Maine Department of Transportation.
Estimates on repair time have ranged from days to weeks with a lot depending on the weather forecast.
The latest from the town is that the road should be open again next week.
