Glenburn road that collapsed due to washout won’t reopen until next week, MaineDOT says

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Glenburn’s town manager tells TV5 repairs to the Pushaw Road are expected to be completed next week.

A portion of the road collapsed last weekend after heavy rains washed away the culverts underneath it.

WATCH: This is video of a culvert that washed out Saturday morning on Pushaw Road in Glenburn. MaineDOT says it will take a few days to fix. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 🎥: Glenburn Fire Department Posted by WABI TV5 on Saturday, October 15, 2022

The Maine Department of Transportation told us earlier this week the repairs will cost around four-hundred thousand dollars.

They received their environmental permit Thursday morning.

”We’re going to start putting overflows in and sloping back the embankments and hopefully start putting pipe in tomorrow after we get sandbags in,” said Joe Lacerda, Supervisor of Operations of Region 4 for the Maine Department of Transportation.

Estimates on repair time have ranged from days to weeks with a lot depending on the weather forecast.

The latest from the town is that the road should be open again next week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.