Gardiner man arrested after Augusta armed bank robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police, in coordination with the FBI, arrested the Gardiner man accused of an armed bank robbery Saturday.

Police say they found the vehicle of 37-year-old Joshua Brougham on Eastern Avenue Wednesday.

Police positively identified him as the robbery suspect.

Police say Brougham displayed a gun, demanded money and fled the Camden National Bank on Armory Street Saturday.

Brougham is being held at the Kennebec County Jail without bail.

