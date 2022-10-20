Former Maine corrections officer found guilty in fatal crash involving 9-year-old girl

By WMTW
Oct. 20, 2022
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Former Cumberland County Jail corrections officer Kenneth Morang has been found guilty of manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl.

Raelynn Bell was killed in a crash in Gorham in 2019.

The jury heard closing arguments on Thursday before beginning deliberations and landing on their verdict.

On Wednesday, Morang took the stand in his own defense.

Morang said he did not remember the moments leading up to the crash and was not sure if he fell asleep or passed out.

Prosecutors alleged the former corrections officer was knowingly exhausted from multiple consecutive 16-hour shifts at the Cumberland County Jail but chose to drive anyway.

Morang testified he did not feel unusually tired after his shift that day.

