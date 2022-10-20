Former Athens Fire Chief indicted for sex crimes involving minor

ATHENS, Maine (WABI) - The former Athens fire chief was indicted Wednesday on sexual assault charges involving a minor younger than 12 years old.

46-year-old Sean Boyd of Athens is charged with gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says they took a report in June from a teenager who alleged they were sexually assaulted by a man over a six month period in 2014 when they were about nine-years-old.

Boyd was arrested at his house in July.

He is out on bail.

