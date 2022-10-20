Darker Mount Hope Cemetery tours are this weekend

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The chance to see Bangor’s ‘darker side’ is happening this weekend.

The Bangor Historical Society invites you to walk in the shadows with them on their Darker Mount Hope Cemetery Tour.

Join them for spooky tales and historical stories while walking through the paths of one of the country’s oldest garden cemeteries.

Tickets are required for the hour and a half tours this Saturday and Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..

They ask guests to dress warmly and bring a flashlight for the mile-long walk.

You can find a link to tickets and more information here

