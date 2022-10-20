20th edition of Pumpkins in the Park set for Sunday in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UCP of Maine will celebrate 20 Years of Pumpkins in the Park with a family Halloween benefit event on Sunday at the Anah Shriner’s building in Bangor.

Andrew Lohman, who is one of the organizers, was a guest during our TV 5 Morning News on Thursday.

“This year we will be opening the doors an hour early, at 11:00am, with a sensory-friendly environment until Noon for individuals who would like to attend. During this time we will have low music playing and the lights on,” said Lohman.

This year’s theme is celebrating 20 years of UCP of Maine’s biggest annual fundraiser; attendees are encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes. At the event, attendees will enjoy warm and safe trick-or-treating at business-sponsored pumpkin patches, with hundreds of glowing jack o’lanterns carved by area youth and business groups.

Pumpkins in the Park is a cash-only event with admission of $3.00 per person or $10.00 per family. Children 3 years old and under are free! To purchase tickets ahead of the event, contact Brenda Wilson-Denning at 941- 2952 ext. 308, or stopping by UCP of Maine at 700 Mt. Hope Ave Suite 320. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event.

Organizers say all of the proceeds from the event will benefit UCP of Maine in supporting the needs of children and adults with physical and intellectual needs in the community.

