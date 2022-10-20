11-year-old girl hit by car while trying to cross street in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An 11-year-old child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in South Portland on Thursday morning.

Officials said the girl was hit at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway while trying to cross a road.

The South Portland Police Department girl took the girl to Maine Medical Center, where she is being treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Broadway was closed but has since been reopened.

Officials urge caution while driving, especially during times children are going or returning home from school.

