Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested this morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation.

41-year-old Bryan Jazowski and 40-year-old Lisa Jazowski are facing multiple drug and gun charges.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.

Officials found methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, a firearm, a stolen camper and drug proceeds.

Bryan Jazowski is being held at Penobscot County Jail.

