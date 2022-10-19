Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford

Bradford Drug Bust -2
Bradford Drug Bust -2(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested this morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation.

41-year-old Bryan Jazowski and 40-year-old Lisa Jazowski are facing multiple drug and gun charges.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.

Officials found methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, a firearm, a stolen camper and drug proceeds.

Bryan Jazowski is being held at Penobscot County Jail.

