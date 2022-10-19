A Sumner school will be going in person for the first time

School goes in person for the first time
School goes in person for the first time(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - School will be in-session, in-person for the first time for Sumner middle and high schoolers Thursday.

RSU 24 Superintendent Michael Eastman told parents in a letter Wednesday that the new school has received the necessary permitting for in-person learning.

However, he says they still don’t have access to the entire building and will have to operate under the code enforcement officer’s fire mitigation plan.

He says those details are coming in another letter to parents.

A water flow issue impacting the school’s fire sprinkler system caused the delay.

The RSU 24 school year started two weeks later than other schools, and classes were held remotely until Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

A family in Palmyra is concerned about their safety
Palmyra family seeking the help of local government for safety concerns
Bangor Floral was in West Market Square handing out flowers
Bangor florist passes out flowers to spread kindness
FILE
Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce seeking new executive director
Maine senators announced $45 million in funding
Maine receives funding to reconstruct state’s bridges