A Sumner school will be going in person for the first time

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - School will be in-session, in-person for the first time for Sumner middle and high schoolers Thursday.

RSU 24 Superintendent Michael Eastman told parents in a letter Wednesday that the new school has received the necessary permitting for in-person learning.

However, he says they still don’t have access to the entire building and will have to operate under the code enforcement officer’s fire mitigation plan.

He says those details are coming in another letter to parents.

A water flow issue impacting the school’s fire sprinkler system caused the delay.

The RSU 24 school year started two weeks later than other schools, and classes were held remotely until Wednesday.

