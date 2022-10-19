Starbucks, “national retailer” coming to Stillwater Avenue; “Tiny Home” developments recommended

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Planning Board unanimously approved a development permit for a future Starbucks and retail store on Stillwater Avenue.

The permit is at 570 Stillwater Avenue, across from an entrance to the Bangor Mall.

The proposed multi-tenant building would include a drive-thru Starbucks restaurant and what the applicant described as a “national retailer.”

This is the second multi-tenant building featuring a Starbucks that the planning board has approved in a little more than a month.

The other will be located on Broadway.

The Board also recommended passage for the proposed code change allowing tiny home developments in the city.

It will be voted on by City Council next week.

