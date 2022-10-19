Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty for the murder of Pembroke woman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBBINSTON, Maine (WABI) -A Robbinston woman charged with murdering a Pembroke woman in February pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
42-year-old Rebecca Moores was arrested in July after a months-long investigation into the death of 53-year-old Paula Johnson.
Johnson was found dead in her home in February.
The results of the autopsy ruled her death a homicide.
Moores is being held without bail at Washington County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.