Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty for the murder of Pembroke woman

ROBBINSTON, Maine (WABI) -A Robbinston woman charged with murdering a Pembroke woman in February pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

42-year-old Rebecca Moores was arrested in July after a months-long investigation into the death of 53-year-old Paula Johnson.

Johnson was found dead in her home in February.

The results of the autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Moores is being held without bail at Washington County Jail.

