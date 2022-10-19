Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty for the murder of Pembroke woman

Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty
Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBBINSTON, Maine (WABI) -A Robbinston woman charged with murdering a Pembroke woman in February pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

42-year-old Rebecca Moores was arrested in July after a months-long investigation into the death of 53-year-old Paula Johnson.

Johnson was found dead in her home in February.

The results of the autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Moores is being held without bail at Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

A family in Palmyra is concerned about their safety
Palmyra family seeking the help of local government for safety concerns
Bangor Floral was in West Market Square handing out flowers
Bangor florist passes out flowers to spread kindness
School goes in person for the first time
A Sumner school will be going in person for the first time
FILE
Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce seeking new executive director
Maine senators announced $45 million in funding
Maine receives funding to reconstruct state’s bridges