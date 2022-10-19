Palmyra family seeking the help of local government for safety concerns

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The house at the intersection of Spring Hill and Wiers Roads Palmyra belongs to the Hill family.

“We do want to live here in peace. We do want to enjoy it and be able to work out in the yard without fear of any type of accidents happening,” Brian Hill said.

Brian and Heather Hill have been living on the property for 10 years, but they say their fears, as well as their neighbors’, are progressively getting worse.

“I am concerned about the reckless driving we have been seeing at the intersection. I am also quite concerned about the high-speed spin out and donuts,” said Heather Hill.

You can see the various tire marks in the intersection. Heather said those are marks of drivers doing donuts where they are not supposed to. They’ve also captured numerous videos of drivers not acknowledging the stop sign and fear it is just a matter of time before something really bad happens on this road.

“School bus drivers already have it pretty bad. I don’t want to see a dead school kid in the intersection,” Heather said.

Armed with evidence, they have reached out for help from local government.

“I finally did get a call from one of the sheriffs last night. and so we talked and they are thinking of getting a speed trailer which measures your speed at the corner,” Brian said.

Although they have recently gotten some attention, they say they were given the run around for the longest time.

“And then you call the Sheriff’s Department, then they would say no, its actually the State Police. You just get transferred from Department to Department,” Heather said.

They’ve even taken it upon themselves to put up their own protective measures.

“These are large lugs that my husband cut up, and we relocated them here. This is our version of a Jersey barrier,” she said.

The barrier is designed to minimize the impact of an accident if it occurs. As a crash survivor, Heather says it’s the last thing she would want to deal with again.

“I don’t think people understand the life-changing devastating impact a car wreck can have,” she said.

They are asking people to take the sign on the roads seriously even if no one is watching.

“Be more respectful of the people who live here. We have to live here, our house is here, doing everyday things here,” Brian said.

More importantly, they want Local Government to take this seriously.

“It doesn’t have a yellow line. It does not have a yellow blinking light. They don’t treat it like Route 2. They treat it like a rural back road, and it’s not,” Heather said.

