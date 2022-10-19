No injuries reported in Lincoln house fire

Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning.
Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning.

Crews from half a dozen departments were able to quickly knock down the fire at the home on Bagley Mountain Road just before 9:30 a.m.

Officials believe the fire started in a back bedroom.

The homeowner was home at the time and was alerted by smoke detectors.

No one was hurt.

We’re told there is significant water and smoke damage to the home.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Palace Playland
Palace Playland recognized as the best amusement park in the state
"Meet the Candidate Event" held by the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce
Governor Mills takes part in “Meet the Canidate” forum in Bangor
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
Lawmakers to sue over case files on child deaths in Maine
Halloween Events
Halloween Events