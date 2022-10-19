No injuries reported in Lincoln house fire

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning.

Crews from half a dozen departments were able to quickly knock down the fire at the home on Bagley Mountain Road just before 9:30 a.m.

Officials believe the fire started in a back bedroom.

The homeowner was home at the time and was alerted by smoke detectors.

No one was hurt.

We’re told there is significant water and smoke damage to the home.

