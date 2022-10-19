Maine women’s basketball starting new journey toward NCAA Tournament

The Black Bears were picked 2nd in this year’s preseason America East poll
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - College basketball is right around the corner, and there’s no better sign than America East media days running this week.

The Black Bears were picked 2nd in this year’s preseason America East poll(WABI)

Black Bears head coach Amy Vachon discussed the women’s team set to compete in Orono this year.

Maine will be looking for new post production with the departure of Maeve Carroll.

Vachon explained how her leadership impact continues to resonate with the players still trying to find their way to the NCAA Tournament.

“We’ve won regular season championships and been in the championship game, but three years ago we didn’t get to play, and then the last two years we came up short. Maeve was really that person to lead our team and explain what needs to happen, the expectations of the program, and she really did a great job laying the foundation for it,” said Vachon.

Maine tips off the new season with a road swing through James Madison and UMass next month.

More notable opponents on the non-conference schedule are Kansas, Gonzaga, Princeton, and Rhode Island.

The Black Bears were picked 2nd in this year's preseason America East poll.

UAlbany is No. 1. The Great Danes received seven first-place votes. The other two went to Vermont and Binghamton.

The bottom half of the poll finished with UMass Lowell at No. 6, New Hampshire and Bryant in a tie for 7th, and UMBC at No. 9.

Maine senior guard Anne Simon was named to the preseason all-conference team.

