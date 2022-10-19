Maine State Police respond to Van Buren apartment complex

VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police tactical team members are investigating at a Van Buren apartment complex.

A large police presence of State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was reported at Acadia Terrace Apartments Tuesday.

This is an active incident, we will share the latest information from our media partner, WAGM, as it becomes available.

