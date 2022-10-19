Maine receives funding to reconstruct state’s bridges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Days after a new report reflected poorly on Maine’s rural roads and bridges, Maine’s U-S Senators announced $45 million in funding to maintain and reconstruct the state’s bridges.

The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Senators Collins and King co-sponsored.

They say Maine has more than 300 bridges considered “structurally deficient” and a backlog of repairs.

Maine’s funding is part of almost $60 billion in nationwide funding from the Federal Highway Administration.

