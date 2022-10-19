Maine businesses receiving energy credits to combat high costs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 3,000 small businesses and nonprofits across Maine will receive a combined seven million dollars to help relieve high energy costs.

Governor Mills announced the one-time electric utility account credits, a product of legislation signed this April.

The legislation offers tiered relief based on electricity usage with funding from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.

The credits - most of which are just over $2,300 - will be applied by the end of the month.

