Maine businesses receiving energy credits to combat high costs
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 3,000 small businesses and nonprofits across Maine will receive a combined seven million dollars to help relieve high energy costs.
Governor Mills announced the one-time electric utility account credits, a product of legislation signed this April.
The legislation offers tiered relief based on electricity usage with funding from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.
The credits - most of which are just over $2,300 - will be applied by the end of the month.
