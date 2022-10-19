Lawmakers to sue over case files on child deaths in Maine

FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making bombs in his apartment.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A legislative committee is going to sue the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for access to full investigative files on child murders.

The Government Oversight Committee took action Tuesday with an 8-1 vote after the agency failed to comply with a subpoena requesting the files.

The DHHS shared the files with the Legislature’s watchdog, the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability. But it did not share them with committee members.

Committee members said the refusal of the DHHS to comply with the subpoena violated the separation of powers.

“We cannot allow our role and authority as the legislative Branch — the representatives of the people — to be defined by the executive branch,” said Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Oxford.

A spokesperson for DHHS said the agency is following the attorney general’s legal advice. The attorney general is elected by the Maine Legislature, not appointed by the governor.

The death of 3-year-old Maddox Williams in Stockton Springs and three other children in the summer of 2021 drew statewide attention — and reform efforts by state lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

In all, 29 children died last year and at least 27 had some sort of child protective history before or during their lives, according to state data, which is not a comprehensive list of all child deaths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Palace Playland
Palace Playland recognized as the best amusement park in the state
"Meet the Candidate Event" held by the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce
Governor Mills takes part in “Meet the Canidate” forum in Bangor
Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning.
No injuries reported in Lincoln house fire
Halloween Events
Halloween Events