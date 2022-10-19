Hammond Street Bridge down to one lane due to crash

Hammond street down to one lane Tuesday afternoon
Hammond street down to one lane Tuesday afternoon(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic was down to one lane on the Hammond Street Bridge in Bangor after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the driver of one of the cars involved had pulled over around 1 p.m. to take a call.

Police say the driver of the another vehicle struck the car in the breakdown lane.

There were no life threatening injuries, but the second driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

