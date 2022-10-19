Hammond Street Bridge down to one lane due to crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic was down to one lane on the Hammond Street Bridge in Bangor after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the driver of one of the cars involved had pulled over around 1 p.m. to take a call.

Police say the driver of the another vehicle struck the car in the breakdown lane.

There were no life threatening injuries, but the second driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

