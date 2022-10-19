Are you looking for some Halloween activities? Here are some events going on around the region.

DISPLAYS

BANGOR: Maple Street in Bangor is known for its elaborate Halloween decorations.

HAMPDEN: More than 150 skeletons on display for Halloween

EVENTS

MULTIPLE DATES:

PROSPECT : Fright at the Fort

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

OLD TOWN : The Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord will present “Trunk or Treat” outside of Holy Family Church on Main Street on Friday, October 28, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place in the Brunswick Street parking lot. If you are interested in decorating your trunk, passing out candy, hosting a game, or being a safety helper, please email Jessica at jessica.moore@portlanddiocese.org.

OLD TOWN : Old Town Orono YMCA Halloween Spectacular. Pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treat and interactive story time from 5-7 p.m. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/oldtownoronoymca

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

BANGOR : St. Paul the Apostle Parish and All Saints Catholic School in Bangor will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event at the St. Mary campus of the school, located on 768 Ohio Street. The event on Saturday, October 29, will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the school at (207) 947-7063.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

GREENVILLE : The Moosehead Lake Knights of Columbus Council #2368 will host “Trunk or Treat” in the parking lot of Holy Family Church, located on 145 Pritham Avenue, on Monday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, contact Joe at (207) 280-3300 or jfdiangelo@gmail.com.

