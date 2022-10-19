Great Stretch Of Fall Weather

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front that brought us all the rain has now moved to our northeast and quiet conditions will prevail through the rest of the week & into the weekend.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and lows will drop down into the 30s for most except for some coastal areas where a few low 40s are possible. Temperatures will be cold enough to support areas of frost. Patchy fog will also be likely.

Beautiful Fall days are on the way to wrap up the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies both Thursday and Friday with highs mostly in the 50s. Lows will also be dropping into the 30s with areas of patchy fog.

High pressure will pass to our south by the weekend. This will turn our winds out of the SSW advecting in warmer air. Both Saturday & Sunday will have highs in the 60s. Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days with highs for some inland areas that could reach the upper 60s. More clouds are also expected by Sunday.

A low-pressure system will move northwards along the eastern seaboard through the weekend. This will begin to bring clouds and more rain to the region starting late Sunday & lasting through Tuesday. Another cold front will move through by mid-week. This will also bring scattered showers to the region.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with patchy frost. Lows ranging from the low 30s north to the low 40s along the coast. SW wind 5-10 mph with patchy fog.

THURSDAY: Early morning fog. Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Early morning fog. Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Early morning fog. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Early morning fog. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.