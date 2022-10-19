Governor Mills takes part in “Meet the Canidate” forum in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills was in Bangor taking part of a forum at the Cross Insurance Center.

The “Meet the Candidate” event was held by the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

Mills spoke with local business leaders, answered questions, and discussed concerns.

One thing she talked about was the state’s economic recovery.

She says it’s one of the strongest in the nation, and if re-elected, she would provide relief while building a better future.

With less than three weeks to go until election day, Mills tells us she’s getting good feedback at events like this.

Mills said, “I’m here not just to talk to the people but to listen to them. Find out what’s on their minds, listen to people with solutions. Can we work out together, working across the aisle across industries and across regions to do the best we can for the people of Maine, making Maine, I hope, the safest and most welcoming state in the country.”

”One of the things the chamber tries to provide this advocacy for our members, we try to provide them with opportunities to talk about issues and learn about issues,” said David Dunning, BRCC Chair.

Mills also said, if re-elected, she wants to continue to make emergency housing a priority and continue to expand early childcare facilities and broadband infrastructure.

Former Governor and gubernatorial candidate, Paul LePage has been invited by the BRCC to a “Meet the Candidate” event.

No event has been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.