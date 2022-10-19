Federal appeals court OK’s expedited appeal in lobster rules case

WASHINGTON (WABI) - A federal appeals court has agreed to an expedited timeline for hearing an appeal filed by the Maine Lobsterman’s Association over new government regulations aimed at protecting the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

The Maine Lobsterman’s Association sued the National Marine Fisheries Service in September 2021, claiming that the agency’s plan to protect the whale population inflated the risk posed by the lobster industry to right whales. Government officials said right whales have died after becoming entangled in lobster gear.

The MLA has argued that the new restrictions could lead to the collapse of Maine’s storied lobster industry.

Last year, Maine’s lobster industry recorded its most profitable year ever. The Maine Department of Marine Resources said the value of the lobster harvest rose 75 percent from 2020 to almost $725 million.

According to the appeals court order, the parties must submit briefs by Jan. 10, 2023.

The association recently hired former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement to handle its appeal of the lower court ruling that upheld the new rules on lobster gear.

More information on the issue and the documents can be found here.

