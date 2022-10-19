Fall enrollment is up in Maine community colleges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fall enrollment is up 12% this year at Maine’s community colleges.

A big reason is the new Free College Scholarship aimed at re-engaging people whose high school experience was severely disrupted by COVID.

As of Oct. 15, community colleges had almost 17,000 students, up from 15,000 last year.

First-time student enrollment is up 28% from last year.

We’re told more than a third of this year’s fall students are eligible for the Free College Scholarship which is funded with a one-time $20 million state allocation.

The average cost of tuition and mandatory fees at Maine’s community colleges is $3,700 a year, the lowest in New England.

