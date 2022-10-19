Fall enrollment is up in Maine community colleges

Fall Enrollment is up in Maine Community Colleges
Fall Enrollment is up in Maine Community Colleges(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fall enrollment is up 12% this year at Maine’s community colleges.

A big reason is the new Free College Scholarship aimed at re-engaging people whose high school experience was severely disrupted by COVID.

As of Oct. 15, community colleges had almost 17,000 students, up from 15,000 last year.

First-time student enrollment is up 28% from last year.

We’re told more than a third of this year’s fall students are eligible for the Free College Scholarship which is funded with a one-time $20 million state allocation.

The average cost of tuition and mandatory fees at Maine’s community colleges is $3,700 a year, the lowest in New England.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Hammond street down to one lane Tuesday afternoon
Hammond Street Bridge down to one lane due to crash
The Maine Lobsterman's Association sued the National Marine Fisheries Service in September...
Federal appeals court OK’s expedited appeal in lobster rules case
Palace Playland
Palace Playland recognized as the best amusement park in the state
"Meet the Candidate Event" held by the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce
Governor Mills takes part in “Meet the Canidate” forum in Bangor