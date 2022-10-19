Drying Out Today, Nice Stretch Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lingering rain this morning will taper off from west to east as a cold front moves to our east. The bulk of the rain will be done by mid-morning with some lingering showers possible over far northern and eastern areas through late morning. Otherwise look for brightening skies from late morning through the afternoon as drier air moves in behind the departing cold front. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s this afternoon. Cooler air moving behind the cold front will make for a chilly night tonight. We’ll see clear skies tonight with overnight lows dropping to the mid-30s to low 40s.

A nice fall day is in store for our Thursday as high pressure slides to our south. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 50s. An upper level disturbance will move through the state Thursday night and early Friday with a little bit of cloudiness. That cloudiness will move out Friday morning with another bright day expected under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Friday will remain in the 50s for highs. High pressure will bring us some beautiful fall weather this weekend. We’ll see sunshine Saturday with temperatures a few degrees warmer than Friday. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Even warmer Sunday with highs in the 60s. We’ll start with mostly sunny skies Sunday morning followed by a few clouds during the afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. It looks like low pressure moving up the East Coast will move into the region Sunday night and Monday bringing us some rain to start the work week.

Today: Lingering rain ending this morning then brightening skies later this morning through the afternoon. Highs between 56°-64°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows between 35°-43°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.